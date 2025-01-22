'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' Anime Reveals English Dub, January 23 Premiere

KoiShima

announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the television anime of Koi Shima: The Island of Love Begins with a Kiss manga on Thursday.

The English cast includes:

Helena Walstrom is directing the English dub , and Samantha Herek is producing. Audrey Drake Rigg is handling the adaptation. Gino Palencia is the mixer. Jose Sandoval is the engineer.

The anime premiered on TBS on January 9. The anime had an advance screening on November 17 at the United Cinemas Aqua City Odaiba in Tokyo. Crunchyroll is streaming the serries as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Junichi Yamamoto ( More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers , Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen ) is directing, and Typhoon Graphics is producing the anime. Yū Murai ( Haigakura ) and Nagisa Nario are supervising and writing the series scripts, Io Shiiba is designing the characters, and Katsuzō Hirata ( Angel Beats! character design) and Suzuna Okuyama ( A Certain Magical Index II key animator) are the sub-character designers. Keiji Inai (all five seasons of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is composing the music.

INI performs the opening theme song "Make It Count." Rock band Marcy perform the ending theme song "Negaigoto" (Wish).

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!

Mitsui began serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2020, and Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan on January 10. The manga has more than 1.25 million copies in circulation, including digital copies. Kodansha USA Publishing released the fifth volume physically in English on January 7, and released the eighth volume digitally on July 16.

The manga will get a stage play adaptation in Tokyo and Osaka in February 2025.



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)