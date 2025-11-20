Gundam: Silver Phantom VR Anime Debuts on PlayStation VR2 on November 21

Anime previously released for Meta Quest headsets in October 2024

Publisher Astrea announced on Thursday that it will releaseand virtual reality (VR) production company'sfeature-length VR anime onVR2 on November 21. Astrea previously released a trailer for the PS VR2 release on November 6.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks, Atlas V © SOTSU・SUNRISE

The anime's story takes place years after the events of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime, when an Earth commander defects to a new group formed from the remaining Neo Zeon members, and a mercenary group is hired to go after her.

The main cast for the Japanese version of the anime includes:

The English dub cast members are:

The anime debuted in October 2024 for the Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S headsets.

Kenichi Suzuki ( SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors , Gundam Evolve ) directed the anime, and Ryōji Sekinishi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) wrote the script. Tsukasa Kotobuki ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) designed the characters, and Mika Akitaka ( Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory , Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon ) was in charge of mechanical design . Yoshiya Ikeda composed the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) was the sound director. Atlas V and Bandai Namco Filmworks produced the VR anime.

Other staff members included:

Shōko Nakagawa performed the film's theme song "Across the World."