Bandai Namco Filmworks Reveals Gundam Silver Phantom Feature-Length VR Anime

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced during its panel at Anime NYC on Saturday that it and virtual reality (VR) production company Atlas V are co-producing a feature-length VR anime for the Gundam franchise titled Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom for Meta Quest. The project is an interactive, “immersive adventure.”

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Filmworks announced the project and showed a brief teaser video featuring the logo.

This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V.

Another recently announced Gundam project from Bandai Namco Filmworks include the Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance project, which consists of six 30-minute episodes that will stream worldwide. The staff at Sunrise and Safe House are producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. Bandai Namco Filmworks has not revealed a release date for the anime.

Sunrise Beyond recently released the three-episode anime Gundam Build Metaverse , its 10th anniversary anime for the Gundam Build franchise , on October 6. The project promotes Bandai Namco Entertainment 's planned " Gundam Metaverse" project.

Sources: Email correspondence, Bandai Namco Filmworks Anime NYC 2023 panel (Alex Mateo)





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.