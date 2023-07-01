Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Animation Project Announced

Animation produced entirely with Unreal Engine 5

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced the new animation project Mobile Suit Gundam : Requiem for Vengeance during its Anime Expo industry panel on Saturday. The staff is producing the animation entirely with Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5, as previewed in a trailer presented at the panel.

© Sotsu・Sunrise

Erasmus Brosdau (Origin Zero, "The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition") is directing the project, and Gavin Hignight ( Tekken: Bloodline , Transformers: Cyberverse, Star Wars: Resistance) is writing. Actress Celia Massingham (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ladies in Black) voiced the lead character and performed the motion-capture for animation. Producer Naohiro Ogata ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ) is involved in the project.

Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura is the main character designer, and Kimitoshi Yamane ( Cowboy Bebop , Escaflowne , multiple Gundam projects) is the mechanical design supervisor. Wilbert Roget II (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: WWII, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris games) is composing the music.

Hignight confirmed the project's episodes are set in the Universal Century chronology of the first Mobile Suit Gundam story and its sequels, and Brosdau added in a video message that the story is told from the Zeon faction's perspective, particularly from the Zaku mobile suits' cockpits. The trailer said the story is set "eleven months after the revolutionary war" and credited the studio Safe House . Hignight cited Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt and Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team as influences on the project.

Hignight and Massingham personally appeared at the panel to discuss the project, and Roget II also appeared. (Ogata would have appeared at the panel, if it were not for the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime preparing to air its finale on Sunday.)