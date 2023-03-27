Gundam Build Gets 3-Episode 'Metaverse' Series for Franchise's 10th Anniversary

The Gundam Conference Spring 2023 event announced on Monday a new 10th anniversary commemoration series for the Gundam Build franchise titled Gundam Build Metaverse . The 3-episode series will stream on the Gundam franchise 's official YouTube channel and on Gundam.info 's YouTube channel in October.

The series will be one of three parts of the " Gundam Next Future -Road to 2025-" project commemorating the Gundam franchise 's 45th anniversary. The "Dream Battle Project" series is based on an image of a dream competition that could only happen in the Metaverse (pictured below).

© ⒸSOTSU・SUNRISE, MBS

In October, a "Gunpla Colony" will open as a beta test for the " Gundam Metaverse" virtual area where Gundam fans worldwide can gather, engage in content together, and shop for Gundam model kits. During the same month, the " Gundam Next Future 2023 East/West/Digital" events will take place in Tokyo, Osaka, and online. The first XR Live event for the Gundam Metaverse will also be held. The Gundam Navi news application will receive functionality for Gundam Metaverse. A "Gunpla Scan" feature will allow users to scan their Gundam models and have them appear in the space of the Gundam Metaverse.

© ⒸSOTSU・SUNRISE TV Tokyo

Thespinoff of thebegan with theanime in 2013. The anime takes place in a world where people can buildmodel kits and send them into battle against each other in a virtual battlefield. Thereceived a sequel within 2015, andin 2018.premiere in October 2019.premiered in April 2020. streamed both seasons as they aired.

Gundam Build Divers Battlogue , the latest anime in the Gundam Build franchise , premiered in November 2020. Gundam Build Fighters , an entry in the franchise , similarly had the Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue anime in 2017. Like the new work, the Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue features "dream battles" with various situations and Gunpla.

The live-action video project for the Gundam Build franchise , Gundam Build Real , debuted in March 2021 on YouTube . The project featured actual real-life Gunpla model kits, and it had six episodes.

