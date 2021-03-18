Live-Action Video Project Gundam Build Real Debuts on March 29

Sunrise began streaming a new video for the planned live-action video project for the Gundam Build franchise , revealing its title as Gundam Build Real , as well as its YouTube debut date of March 29.

The project will feature actual real-life Gunpla model kits. Currently, the two announced kits that will appear in the video are the Real Grade RX-78-2 kit and the Real Grade MS-06S Char's Zaku II kit.

As previously announced, Psycho-Pass chief director Katsuyuki Motohiro is the chief director of the project, with Yūwa Tanaka credited as director, and is also penning the script alongside Naoya Yamauchi. Ryota Nozaki (Jazztronik) is composing the music. Shūhei Okabayashi (LDS) and Momo Inaba ( Production I.G ) are producing the project, with LDS credited for production, and Production I.G credited for production assistance. Kazunari Kawagoe is the director of photography. Jirō Ishii ( 428: Shibuya Scramble , Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors ) is credited for setting research.

The Gundam Build spinoff of the Gundam franchise began with the Gundam Build Fighters anime in 2013. The anime takes place in a world where people can build Gundam model kits and send them into battle against each other in a virtual battlefield. The franchise received a sequel with Gundam Build Fighters Try in 2015, and Gundam Build Divers in 2018. Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE premiere in October 2019. Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 premiered in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired.

Gundam Build Divers Battlogue , the latest anime in the Gundam Build franchise , premiered on November 13.

Anime studio Production I.G and video and music conglomerate Avex launched the Cinema Lab live-action film label in March 2019. At the time of the announcement, the companies revealed that the label was producing a film or films helmed by directors Mamoru Oshii and Katsuyuki Motohiro .

Sunrise and Legendary Picture are also producing a live-action Hollywood Gundam film, with comic book author Brian K. Vaughan ( Y: The Last Man , Ex Machina , Runaways ) as scriptwriter and executive producer.

Source: Gundam.info