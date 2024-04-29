Arifureta: Zero Manga's Ataru Kamichi Launches New Series on May 27

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine announced on Friday that manga artist Ataru Kamichi will launch a new manga titled Oinochi Chōdai (Give Me Your Life) in the magazine's next issue on May 27.

Image via Ataru Kamichi's X/Twitter account © Kadokawa

The manga (top illustration in image above) tells the story of a clumsy female ninja who attacked a Karakuri Castle with very lewd traps. Kamichi describes the new series as a "slightly lewd and serious comedy manga."

Kamichi launched the Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero manga, the adaptation of Ryo Shirakome 's Arifureta Zero novel prequel series, on Overlap 's Comic Gardo website in February 2018. The manga ended in its eighth and final compiled book volume in June 2022. Seven Seas published the manga adaptation physically and digitally in English.

Source: Dengeki Maoh June issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.