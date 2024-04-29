Bisco Kida's We Gazed at the Starry Sky Manga Ends in 3rd Volume

Final volume ships on June 17

© Bisco Kida, Kadokawa, Yen Press

After We Gazed at the Starry Sky

is listing the third compiled book volume of's) manga as the final volume, which will ship in Japan on June 17.

Yen Press licensed the manga and will release the second volume in English on May 21. Yen Press describes the manga's story:

It all started with a job. When wheelchair user Subaru Miyazawa decides to visit the planetarium after finishing its brochure design, he bumps into Togo Awase, the photographer involved in the project. Although Subaru had admired his work, he never thought he would see the man himself—or that Togo would go so far as to carry Subaru down the steps to view the starry night sky up close. Subaru can only hope they'll meet again...

Kida launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Fleur website in June 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in March 2022, and the second volume in February 2023.



Source: Kadokawa





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.