Asteroid in Love Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga launched in January 2017, inspired 2020 TV anime

Image via Amazon © Quro, Houbunsha

The June issue of'smagazine revealed last Friday that's) manga will end in two issues. If there are no delays, the manga will end in June.

The manga centers on Mira, who a girl who dream of joining the astronomy club once she got into high school, after meeting a man and promising to discover new asteroids when she was younger. But the high school she got into had abolished its astronomy club the year before she enrolled, and it has now been combined with the earth sciences club.

Quro launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Carat in January 2017. Houbunsha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in January 2023.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in January 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation also later streamed the anime. Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in March 2021.