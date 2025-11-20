Are You Lost? Manga Creator Kentarō Okamoto Launches New Manga

Katami Shoulder draws art for Okōcha of the Living Dead zombie manga

This year's 23rd issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kentarō Okamoto and Katami Shoulder will launch a new manga titled Okōcha of the Living Dead ( Tea of the Living Dead ) in the magazine's next issue on December 2. The issue also published a prologue "episode 0" chapter for the manga, which is also available online on Futabasha 's Web Action website. Okamoto is writing the story, and Shoulder is drawing the art.

Image via Web Action X/Twitter account © Kentarō Okamoto, Katami Shoulder, Futabasha

The manga centers on an airheaded rich girl and her reliable butler named Kamishiro, who travel a world where people can get infected by a zombie virus, but it is not yet the end of the world, and people can still live normal lives.

Okamoto and Riri Sagara launched the Are You Lost? ( Sōnan desu ka? ) manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in January 2017, and ended it in March 2022. Kodansha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and released the 10th volume in October 2022. The manga inspired a television anime that premered in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Okamoto and Sagara also published a one-shot manga titled Sonna Hiroki mo Isekai e in Young Magazine in May 2022, and launched a full serialization of the manga in August 2022. The manga ended in August 2023. Kodansha published three volumes for the manga.