'Are You Lost?' Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga entered its climax last April

This year's eighth issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Kentarō Okamoto and Riri Sagara 's Are You Lost? ( Sōnan desu ka? ) manga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on February 14.

The manga's eighth compiled book volume revealed last April that the manga had entered its climax.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the manga's first volume:

Because of a plane crash … starting today, we're spending the springtime of our lives on a desert island!! There's nothing here, so we have to make everything!! And eat everything!! (Ugh!) Check out our high-school-girl survival story of courage and knowledge. We're actually doing pretty well! Volume 1 includes: how to eat cicadas, how to build traps, a simple allergy test, how to eat hermit crabs, etc.

Okamoto and Sagara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in January 2017. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on October 6.

The manga inspired a television anime that premered in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it airs.