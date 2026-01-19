Crunchyroll Announces You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends!, Golden Kamuy Final Arc Anime's English Dub Cast

Both dubs premiere on Monday

Image via Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime's website ©三簾真也・講談社／幼馴染とラブコメになりたい製作委員会

Crunchyroll announced on Sunday the English dub cast for both the television anime of Shinya Misu 's You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends! ( Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai ) manga, and the final arc for the television anime of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga. Both English dubs premiere on Monday.

The English cast for You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends! includes:

Jason Lord will direct the dub , Susie Nixon will produce and Christian Thorsen will adapt the script. Tina Son will serve as sound engineer.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliate channels on January 5, and also debuted streaming on d Anime Store and AnimeFesta on January 5. The anime premiered on AT-X and BS NTV on January 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

The manga centers on Eiyū, a high school boy whose two childhood friends, Shio and Akari, also go to the same school as him. He has now started looking at them with both romantic and lustful eyes, though he knows that they have no interest in him, which causes him no end of worrying. However, Shio and Akari have their own secrets.

Misu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on November 7.

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©野田サトル/集英社・ゴールデンカムイ製作委員会

The English cast for Golden Kamuy includes:

Molly Searcy will direct the dub , Samantha Herek will produce and Alex Mai will adapt the script. Neal Malley is the mixer and Derric Benavides is the ADR engineer.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on January 5, and it began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on the same day.

The final arc lists a mostly returning cast and staff. Chief director Shizutaka Sugahara returns from the fourth season at Brains Base , and Noboru Takagi also returns to oversee the scripts. Takumi Yamakawa is again designing the characters. Yukihiro Shibutani ( Case Closed , Natsume's Book of Friends , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) and Mao Miyake ( Natsume's Book of Friends season 7) are the art directors. Magic Capsule is in charge of sound production, and WOWOW is distributing.

Golden Kamuy: Sapporo Beer Kōjō-hen , the two prologue films of the anime's final arc, opened in Japanese theaters on October 10 and 31.

The anime's fourth season first premiered in October 2022 and aired episodes 1-6 (37-42 of the overall anime), before it stopped the broadcast. The staff had delayed episodes 7-13 of the anime's fourth season (episodes 43-49 of the overall anime) due to the November 1 death of an unnamed main staff member of the anime. The announcement noted the main staff member who died was "indispensable" to the production, so the production committee and the anime's studio Brains Base decided on the delay after some discussion.

The anime restarted its broadcast in April 2023 with its first episode (overall episode 37 for the anime franchise ).

The first television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month. The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation streamed an English dub .

Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

The manga's first official spinoff novel titled Golden Kamuy: Tsurumi Tokushirō no Shukugan ( Golden Kamuy : Tokushirō Tsurumi's Aspiration) by historical mystery writer Amon Ibuko has a limited edition Blu-ray Disc bundle, which shipped in Japan on October 17. The Blu-ray Disc features the anime adaptation of the popular manga chapter "Inazuma Gōtō to Mamushi no O-Gin" ("The Lightning Thief and Viper Ogin"), and the mini episode "Shimaenaga" (The Hokkaido Long-Tailed Snow Bird). The anime's runtime is about 30 minutes long.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2) (Liam Dempsey)