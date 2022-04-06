Golden Kamuy Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga ends with 314th chapter on April 28

This year's 19th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine announced on Thursday that Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga will end in three chapters. The 312th will debut on April 14, the 313th chapter will premiere on April 21, and the 314th and final chapter will launch in the magazine's combined 22nd and 23rd issue on April 28.

Shueisha will publish the manga's 29th compiled book volume on April 19, the 30th volume on June 17, and the 31st and final volume on July 19.

The manga entered its final arc last July.

Noda launched the manga in Young Jump in 2014. Shueisha published the manga's 28th volume on December 17.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

The manga inspired an anime, and the first television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month. The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation streamed an English dub .

The fourth season will premiere in October.

The manga's 15th compiled book volume shipped in September 2018, and it bundled an anime DVD focusing on the manga's Barato arc. The manga's 17th volume shipped in March 2019, and it also bundled an anime DVD. A third original anime video ( OVA ) for the Monster arc shipped with the manga's 19th volume in September 2019. The 23rd volume shipped in September with a fourth OVA episode that adapts the manga's "forbidden" "Shiton Animal Chronicles" story.