Funimation to Stream English Dub for Golden Kamuy Anime's 3rd Season

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will stream the third season of the anime adaptation of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga with an English dub as part of the fall 2020 anime season.

Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime's third season.

The third season will premiere on October 5 on Tokyo MX , YTV , Sapporo TV , and BS11 . The anime will also also stream on Fuji on Demand.

The new anime will feature the same staff, with Hitoshi Nanba directing at Geno Studio . Noboru Takagi is overseeing the series scripts, and Kenichi Ohnuki is the character designer. Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.

The first television anime season of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month.

Source: Funimation