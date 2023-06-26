Golden Kamuy Anime Confirms Final Arc

Announced after season 4's finale on Monday

The staff for the anime of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga confirmed that production on the anime's final arc has been green-lit. The announcement came after the finale of the fourth season on Monday.

The anime's fourth season first premiered in October 2022 and aired episodes 1-6 (37-42 of the overall anime), before it stopped the broadcast. The staff had delayed episodes 7-13 of the anime's fourth season (episodes 43-49 of the overall anime) due to the November 1 passing of an unnamed main staff member of the anime. The announcement noted the main staff member who passed away was "indispensable" to the production, so the production committee and the anime's studiodecided on the delay after some discussion.

The anime restarted its broadcast on April 3 with its first episode (overall episode 37 for the anime franchise ).

Brains Base animated the fourth season instead of Geno Studio . Shizutaka Sugahara ( D-Frag! ) was the chief director, replacing director Hitoshi Nanba . Noboru Takagi returned to oversee the series scripts. Takumi Yamakawa was the character designer, replacing Kenichi Ohnuki . Ali performed the opening theme song "NEVER SAY GOODBYE feat. Mummy-D ." THE SPELLBOUND perfored the ending theme song "Subete ga Soko ni Arimasu You Ni" (I Pray That Everything Will be There).

The first television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month. The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation streamed an English dub .

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022.

Source: Comic Natalie