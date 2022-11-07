Golden Kamuy Season 4 Delays Remaining Episodes Due to Staff Member's Passing

Anime's episodes 43-49 delayed, with home video schedule also under discussion

The official website for the Golden Kamuy anime announced on Tuesday that episodes 6-12 of the anime's fourth season (episodes 43-49 of the overall anime) have all been delayed due to the November 1 passing of an unnamed main staff member of the anime.

The announcement noted that the main staff member that passed away was "indispensable" to the production, so the production committee and the anime's studio Brains Base decided on the delay after some discussion. The anime's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release schedule is now also under discussion. The website will announce a new airing date for the episodes and a release date for the home video releases when they are decided.

The anime premiered its fourth season on Tokyo MX , YTV , Hokkaido Broadcasting, and BS11 on October 3, and on Channel neco on October 7. Amazon Prime will stream the anime in Japan from October 3. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub .

Brains Base will animate the new season instead of Geno Studio . Shizutaka Sugahara ( D-Frag! ) is the chief director, replacing director Hitoshi Nanba . Noboru Takagi is returning to oversee the series scripts. Takumi Yamakawa is the new character designer, replacing Kenichi Ohnuki . Ali performs the opening theme song "NEVER SAY GOODBYE feat. Mummy-D ." THE SPELLBOUND performs the ending theme song "Subete ga Soko ni Arimasu You Ni" (I Pray That Everything Will be There).

The first television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month. The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation is streaming an English dub .

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it on April 28.