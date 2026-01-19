Manga Up! Global Adds 'My Shady Little Brother, Gyomei', More Manga

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

My Shady Little Brother, Gyomei

How a Country Girl Reincarnated as a Villainess Tries to Avoid a Bad Ending

Manga UP! describes My Shady Little Brother, Gyomei :

He might LOOK shady to others, but Akiharu is actually just a harmless guy with a deep attachment to his doting older sister, Yukina. The contrast between his suspicious appearance and sweet personality makes him all the more adorable! Enjoy these siblings' shenanigans in this slice-of-life-comedy!

Maruo launched the manga on the Nico Nico Seiga website in November 2023 and ended it on March 21. The company shipped the second and final compiled volume of the manga on May 22.

How a Country Girl Reincarnated as a Villainess Tries to Avoid a Bad Ending

After being attacked by monsters, a countryside girl meets an all-too-sudden death, only to wake up and find herself as the villainess of the storybook she loved so much! Originally doomed to live as the main heroine's enemy and die at the hand of the Demon Lord, she suddenly finds the Demon Lord proposing to her, unlocking an uncharted story route...?! With her story knowledge and incredible powers, this villainess is ready to dodge her bad ending and make a legendary comeback in this fantasy tale!

Shiota launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! in November 2023. The company shipped the third compiled volume of the manga on July 7, and will ship the fourth and final volume on March 6. The manga is based on Sora Hinokage 's story. Hinokage published the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in December 2022. Hobby Japan published the novels in print in two volumes with illustrations by Koyukomu in 2023.

