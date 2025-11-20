'Saioshi no Gikei o Mederu Tame, Nagaikishimasu!' Light Anime Stars Ayumu Murase, Shōta Aoi

Series debuts in January

The official website for the "light anime" adaptation of's(In Order to Love My Most Beloved Step-Brother, I'll Live a Long Life!) light novel series revealed on Thursday the anime will staras Alba (pictured left in image at right) andas Orsis (pictured right).

The anime will debut in January 2026.

In June, IMAGICA Infos announced it has joined with Dai Nippon Printing (DNP), CYBIRD , and BLUE RIGHTS to form the boys love label Balloon. This new anime is the label's first project.

Yūsuke Morishita is directing the anime, and Izumi Tezuka is overseeing the series scripts. IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio are the animation producers. Kazuya Takahashi is the production supervisor. DNP and Imagica Info's Animation ID are producing the project.

The story of the light novel series centers on Alba, who was reincarnated as the son of a poor noble family. In his new life, he is introduced to his new step-brother Orsis, through his mother's second marriage. Orsis happens to be Alba's favorite character from an otome game he played in his previous life. Alba is ecstatic until he realizes his own character's death is the reason his step-brother loses his smile. Alba is determined to find a way to live longer.

AlphaPolis published the first volume of the light novel series in September 2021 and published the fifth compiled book volume on January 20.

Aki Tsujimoto launched a manga adaptation of the series on the AlphaPolis platform under the Andarche label in January 2025. AlphaPolis shipped the second volume on July 2.

DNP speaheaded the concept of "light anime" to create animation at a lower cost on a more "timely" schedule compared to the traditional animation production workflow. The Balloon label aim to produce four new titles in the 2026 fiscal year, with a goal of establishing a workflow capable of producing 10 or more projects a year by 2028.