How would you rate episode 6 of

With You, Our Love Will Make it Through ?

©Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA, Kimikoe Production Committee

Man, I feel so bad for Yukihiro. He's having an internal struggle about how much he wants to give in to his desires for the friend group. Meanwhile, Mari and Tsunagu are setting up plans to do the nasty over in the beastfolk territory. This almost feels like an NTR story in some ways, and it sucks because Yukihiro is genuinely a nice guy. His struggle is understandable because you can tell that he always puts other people's desires ahead of his. While Mari and Tsunagu are starting to be a bit more selfish and forward with what they want from each other, Yukihiro is allowing everybody to fulfill those desires, whether he's aware of it or not. I hope his arc is about being more selfish and putting more of those desires forward. I wonder if the introduction of this new cat girl character will be the thing to jumpstart a lot of new things moving forward.

I am also curious what Yuusuke's character arc is supposed to be. He seems to be the most vocal about how beastfolk live different lives from humans. I like that he draws attention to the fact that the beast and humans are supposed to be separate because there is literally a giant wall that keeps the societies separate, and it's been there for a long time. In a lot of ways, he's a pessimistic realist, but the way the show keeps lingering on him makes me think that he wants to be more optimistic about things than he lets on. It's implied he had a falling out with his friends that enabled that behavior, but he is also being direct in how keeping these groups separate might be for the best. That scene where he's confronting Mari in the hallway at first comes off as being antagonistic, but I wonder if he's trying to warn her not to get too drawn in because it's going to be very difficult for Mari and Tsunagu to live a normal life. His comment about how it's ridiculous for a human and beastfolk to get together also makes me realize that Tsunagu's family situation isn't public knowledge. I wonder if there's a reason for that or if his opinion would change after learning that information.

The rest of this episode can be boiled down to Mari and Tsunagu being very horny for each other. I swear, Mari was just one breath away from telling Tsunagu to take her there in the classroom. I like the fact that Tsunagu is reasonably concerned about his ability to control himself, but every time he says that, we just cut to Mari's face, looking like she's curious about what that would actually look like. It's cute that the two are comfortable enough to just kind of casually kiss each other in private. They are also still framing the idea of being physically intimate as a way of Tsunagu testing his limits, but we know deep down these two want to go to town on each other like the horny teenagers that they are. Whether or not we get to that point this season is up in the air, but I'm very curious how far this show wants to go with portraying those more passionate adolescent feelings.

Rating:

Twitch

With You, Our Love Will Make it Through is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.