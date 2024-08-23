Gundam: Silver Phantom Anime Reveals Trailer, October 3 Release

Full-length VR anime will be available on Meta Quest

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced at its panel at Anime NYC on Friday that it will release it and virtual reality (VR) production company Atlas V 's Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom feature-length VR anime for Meta Quest 2 and 3 on October 3 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The company also revealed a new trailer for the anime.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks, Atlas V © SOTSU・SUNRISE

Kenichi Suzuki ( SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors , Gundam Evolve ) is directing the anime, and Ryōji Sekinishi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) is writing the script. Tsukasa Kotobuki ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is designing the characters and Mika Akitaka ( Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory , Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon ) is in charge of mechanical design . Yoshiya Ikeda is composing the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is the sound director. Atlas V and Bandai Namco Filmworks are producing the VR anime.

Other staff members include:

Shōko Nakagawa performs the film's theme song "Across the World."

Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks first revealed the interactive, "immersive adventure" project at Anime NYC in November 2023. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds." This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V .

The story is set in the Universal Century 0096.

Another recently announced Gundam project from Bandai Namco Filmworks include the Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance project, which consists of six 30-minute episodes that will stream worldwide on Netflix . The staff at Sunrise and Safe House are producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. The anime will debut on October 17.

