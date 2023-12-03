Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Animation's 2nd Teaser Announces Netflix Global Debut

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed in a new teaser on Monday that the new animation project Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will premiere globally on Netflix exclusively.

The six 30-minute episodes will stream worldwide, and the story focuses on the European Front during the One Year War made famous by the first Gundam anime.

The story centers on Iria Sorari (left in image below), and the mecha include the Zeon mobile suit Zaku II (center) and the Federation mobile suit Gundam (right).

© 創通・サンライズ

The series will be directed by Erasmus Brosdau . Australian actress Celia Massingham (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ladies in Black) voices the lead character and performs the motion-capture for animation.

The staff at Sunrise and Safe House is producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. Gavin Hignight ( Tekken: Bloodline , Transformers: Cyberverse, Star Wars: Resistance, Marvel's Spider-Man gqme) is writing, and German artist Erasmus Brosdau (Origin Zero, Warhammer 40.000's "The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition") is directing the project. Naohiro Ogata ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ) and Hignight are serving as executive producers, and Hiroaki Yura is producing.

Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura is the main character designer, and Kimitoshi Yamane ( Cowboy Bebop , Escaflowne , multiple Gundam projects) is the mechanical design supervisor. Wilbert Roget II (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: WWII, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris games) is composing the music.

Sources: Gundam.info 's YouTube channel, Gundam.info





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.