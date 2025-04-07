News
Manga With Biggest 1st Printings from Kodansha, Shogakukan, Shueisha: 2024-2025
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The May issue of The Tsukuru Shuppan's Tsukuru magazine published a chart on Monday listing the top 15 manga volumes for three major publishers — Kodansha, Shogakukan, and Shueisha — in the last 12 months based on first printings. The chart reflects the first print runs from volumes released between April 2024 through March 2025.
Kodansha
|Rank
|Title
|Volume Number
|Copies Printed
|1
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
|26
|450,000
|2
|BLUELOCK
|29
|400,000
|3
|Chiikawa
|7
|300,000
|4
|Space Brothers
|44
|235,000
|5
|BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi-
|4
|210,000
|6
|What Did You Eat Yesterday?
|23
|200,000
|7
|Land of the Lustrous
|13
|190,000
|8
|In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
|8
|165,000
|9
|The Heroic Legend of Arslan
|21
|150,500
|10
|Wind Breaker
|21
|150,000
|11
|A Sign of Affection
|11
|125,000
|12
|Grand Blue
|22
|120,000
|12
|Blue Period
|16
|120,000
|12
|MF Ghost
|20
|120,000
|15
|Hajime no Ippo
|141
|115,000
Shogakukan
|Rank
|Title
|Volume Number
|Copies Printed
|1
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|14
|700,000
|2
|Detective Conan
|106
|600,000
|3
|Don't Call It Mystery
|14
|450,000
|4
|Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Mao Mao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō
|19
|220,000
|5
|Aoashi
|38
|200,000
|6
|Mix
|22
|195,000
|7
|Blue Giant Momentum
|2
|135,000
|8
|Firefly Wedding
|4
|125,000
|9
|Detective Conan Special
|1
|110,000
|10
|Kūbo Ibuki Great Game
|13
|102,000
|11
|Major 2nd
|28
|92,000
|12
|Love Phantom
|13
|90,000
|13
|Komi Can't Communicate
|33
|82,000
|14
|Ao no Orchestra
|12
|80,000
|14
|Detective Conan Heiji & Kazuha NEW Selection
|1
|80,000
Shueisha
|Rank
|Title
|Volume Number
|Copies Printed
|1
|One Piece
|109
|3.2 million
|2
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|29
|1.8 million
|2
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|30
|1.8 million
|3
|SPY x FAMILY
|14
|1.3 million
|4
|Hunter X Hunter
|38
|1.3 million
|5
|Kingdom
|72
|930,000
|6
|My Hero Academia
|42
|850,000
|7
|Oshi no Ko
|16
|550,000
|8
|Kaiju No. 8
|12
|500,000
|8
|Chainsaw Man
|17
|500,000
|10
|One-Punch Man
|31
|440,000
|11
|World Trigger
|27
|420,000
|12
|The JOJOLands
|3
|340,000
|13
|Dr. Stone
|27
|300,000
|14
|Dragon Ball Super
|23
|270,000
|15
|REAL
|16
|250,000
The magazine releases this list yearly. One Piece has regularly topped the list in the last decade. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End took the top spot from Detective Conan this year. Hunter X Hunter manga's latest 38th volume ranked at #4.
Source: Tsukuru May issue