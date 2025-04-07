×
Manga With Biggest 1st Printings from Kodansha, Shogakukan, Shueisha: 2024-2025

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
One Piece, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime top lists

The May issue of The Tsukuru Shuppan's Tsukuru magazine published a chart on Monday listing the top 15 manga volumes for three major publishers — Kodansha, Shogakukan, and Shueisha — in the last 12 months based on first printings. The chart reflects the first print runs from volumes released between April 2024 through March 2025.

Kodansha

Rank Title Volume Number Copies Printed
1 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 26 450,000
2 BLUELOCK 29 400,000
3 Chiikawa 7 300,000
4 Space Brothers 44 235,000
5 BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- 4 210,000
6 What Did You Eat Yesterday? 23 200,000
7 Land of the Lustrous 13 190,000
8 In the Clear Moonlit Dusk 8 165,000
9 The Heroic Legend of Arslan 21 150,500
10 Wind Breaker 21 150,000
11 A Sign of Affection 11 125,000
12 Grand Blue 22 120,000
12 Blue Period 16 120,000
12 MF Ghost 20 120,000
15 Hajime no Ippo 141 115,000


Shogakukan

Rank Title Volume Number Copies Printed
1 Frieren: Beyond Journey's End 14 700,000
2 Detective Conan 106 600,000
3 Don't Call It Mystery 14 450,000
4 Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Mao Mao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō 19 220,000
5 Aoashi 38 200,000
6 Mix 22 195,000
7 Blue Giant Momentum 2 135,000
8 Firefly Wedding 4 125,000
9 Detective Conan Special 1 110,000
10 Kūbo Ibuki Great Game 13 102,000
11 Major 2nd 28 92,000
12 Love Phantom 13 90,000
13 Komi Can't Communicate 33 82,000
14 Ao no Orchestra 12 80,000
14 Detective Conan Heiji & Kazuha NEW Selection 1 80,000


Shueisha

Rank Title Volume Number Copies Printed
1 One Piece 109 3.2 million
2 Jujutsu Kaisen 29 1.8 million
2 Jujutsu Kaisen 30 1.8 million
3 SPY x FAMILY 14 1.3 million
4 Hunter X Hunter 38 1.3 million
5 Kingdom 72 930,000
6 My Hero Academia 42 850,000
7 Oshi no Ko 16 550,000
8 Kaiju No. 8 12 500,000
8 Chainsaw Man 17 500,000
10 One-Punch Man 31 440,000
11 World Trigger 27 420,000
12 The JOJOLands 3 340,000
13 Dr. Stone 27 300,000
14 Dragon Ball Super 23 270,000
15 REAL 16 250,000


The magazine releases this list yearly. One Piece has regularly topped the list in the last decade. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End took the top spot from Detective Conan this year. Hunter X Hunter manga's latest 38th volume ranked at #4.

Source: Tsukuru May issue

