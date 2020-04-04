News
Manga With Biggest 1st Printings from Kodansha, Shogakukan, Shueisha: 2019-2020

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Attack on Titan, Silver Spoon, One Piece top respective publisher's lists

The combined May and June issue of The Tsukuru Shuppan's Tsukuru magazine published a chart on Friday listing the top 15 manga volumes for three major publishers — Kodansha, Shogakukan, and Shueisha — in the last 12 months based on first printings. The chart reflects the first print runs from volumes released between April 2019 through March 2020.

Kodansha

Rank Title Volume Number Copies Printed
1 Attack on Titan 28 1.43 million
2 The Quintessential Quintuplets 13 500,000
3 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 12 482,000
4 The Seven Deadly Sins 36 474,000
5 Space Bros. 36 320,000
6 Saint Young Men 17 288,000
7 Ace of Diamond Act II 16 286,000
8 The Heroic Legend of Arslan 11 265,000
9 Chihayafuru 42 250,000
10 What Did You Eat Yesterday? 16 235,000
11 Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card 6 233,000
12 Ajin 14 205,000
13 Grand Blue Dreaming 13 202,000
14 Giant Killing 51 184,000
15 Hajime no Ippo 125 184,000

Shogakukan

Rank Title Volume Number Copies Printed
1 Silver Spoon 15 750,000
2 Detective Conan 96 710,000
3 Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time 3 500,000
4 Mix 15 330,000
5 Kūbo Ibuki 12 270,000
6 Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san 4 245,000
7 Major 2nd 17 235,000
7 Teasing Master Takagi-san 11 235,000
9 Blue Giant Supreme 8 200,000
10 Asadora! 2 180,000
11 Karakai Jōzu no (Moto) Takagi-san 6 170,000
11 Fūto Tantei 6 170,000
11 Koi to Dangan 3 170,000
14 Shinya no Dame Koi Zukan 6 150,000
14 Poe no Ichizoku Unicorn - 150,000
14 Aoashi 19 150,000

Shueisha

Rank Title Volume Number Copies Printed
1 One Piece 95 3.2 million
2 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 19 1.5 million
3 Kingdom 57 920,000
4 My Hero Academia 26 660,000
4 One-Punch Man 21 660,000
6 The Promised Neverland 18 600,000
7 Haikyu!! 37 600,000
8 SPY x FAMILY 3 400,000
9 Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc 3 350,000
10 Dragon Ball Super 9 340,000
11 World Trigger 20 330,000
12 Golden Kamuy 21 320,000
12 Kaguya-sama: Love is War 17 320,000
12 Blue Exorcist 23 320,000
15 Kimi ni Todoke Bangai-hen: Unmei no Hito 1 300,000

Source: Tsukuru May and June issue

discuss this in the forum (4 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives