Manga With Biggest 1st Printings from Kodansha, Shogakukan, Shueisha: 2019-2020
Attack on Titan, Silver Spoon, One Piece top respective publisher's lists
The combined May and June issue of The Tsukuru Shuppan's Tsukuru magazine published a chart on Friday listing the top 15 manga volumes for three major publishers — Kodansha, Shogakukan, and Shueisha — in the last 12 months based on first printings. The chart reflects the first print runs from volumes released between April 2019 through March 2020.
Kodansha
|Rank
|Title
|Volume Number
|Copies Printed
|1
|Attack on Titan
|28
|1.43 million
|2
|The Quintessential Quintuplets
|13
|500,000
|3
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
|12
|482,000
|4
|The Seven Deadly Sins
|36
|474,000
|5
|Space Bros.
|36
|320,000
|6
|Saint Young Men
|17
|288,000
|7
|Ace of Diamond Act II
|16
|286,000
|8
|The Heroic Legend of Arslan
|11
|265,000
|9
|Chihayafuru
|42
|250,000
|10
|What Did You Eat Yesterday?
|16
|235,000
|11
|Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card
|6
|233,000
|12
|Ajin
|14
|205,000
|13
|Grand Blue Dreaming
|13
|202,000
|14
|Giant Killing
|51
|184,000
|15
|Hajime no Ippo
|125
|184,000
Shogakukan
|Rank
|Title
|Volume Number
|Copies Printed
|1
|Silver Spoon
|15
|750,000
|2
|Detective Conan
|96
|710,000
|3
|Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time
|3
|500,000
|4
|Mix
|15
|330,000
|5
|Kūbo Ibuki
|12
|270,000
|6
|Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san
|4
|245,000
|7
|Major 2nd
|17
|235,000
|7
|Teasing Master Takagi-san
|11
|235,000
|9
|Blue Giant Supreme
|8
|200,000
|10
|Asadora!
|2
|180,000
|11
|Karakai Jōzu no (Moto) Takagi-san
|6
|170,000
|11
|Fūto Tantei
|6
|170,000
|11
|Koi to Dangan
|3
|170,000
|14
|Shinya no Dame Koi Zukan
|6
|150,000
|14
|Poe no Ichizoku Unicorn
|-
|150,000
|14
|Aoashi
|19
|150,000
Shueisha
|Rank
|Title
|Volume Number
|Copies Printed
|1
|One Piece
|95
|3.2 million
|2
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
|19
|1.5 million
|3
|Kingdom
|57
|920,000
|4
|My Hero Academia
|26
|660,000
|4
|One-Punch Man
|21
|660,000
|6
|The Promised Neverland
|18
|600,000
|7
|Haikyu!!
|37
|600,000
|8
|SPY x FAMILY
|3
|400,000
|9
|Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc
|3
|350,000
|10
|Dragon Ball Super
|9
|340,000
|11
|World Trigger
|20
|330,000
|12
|Golden Kamuy
|21
|320,000
|12
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War
|17
|320,000
|12
|Blue Exorcist
|23
|320,000
|15
|Kimi ni Todoke Bangai-hen: Unmei no Hito
|1
|300,000
