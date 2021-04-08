News
Manga With Biggest 1st Printings from Kodansha, Shogakukan, Shueisha: 2020-2021
posted on by Alex Mateo
Attack on Titan, Detective Conan, One Piece top respective publisher's lists
The May issue of The Tsukuru Shuppan's Tsukuru magazine published a chart on Wednesday listing the top 15 manga volumes for three major publishers — Kodansha, Shogakukan, and Shueisha — in the last 12 months based on first printings. The chart reflects the first print runs from volumes released between April 2020 through March 2021.
Kodansha
|Rank
|Title
|Volume Number
|Copies Printed
|1
|Attack on Titan
|31
|1.25 million
|2
|The Quintessential Quintuplets
|14
|540,000
|3
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
|17
|520,000
|4
|Cells at Work!
|6
|425,000
|5
|The Seven Deadly Sins.
|41
|390,000
|6
|Space Brothers
|38
|303,000
|7
|Saint Young Men
|8
|253,000
|8
|Ace of Diamond
|21
|238,000
|9
|What Did You Eat Yesterday?
|17
|235,000
|9
|The Heroic Legend of Arslan
|13
|235,000
|11
|Grand Blue Dreaming
|16
|205,000
|12
|Chihayafuru
|44
|203,000
|13
|Tokyo Revengers
|21
|195,000
|14
|Fire Force
|27
|192,000
|15
|A Couple of Cuckoos
|5
|190,000
Shogakukan
|Rank
|Title
|Volume Number
|Copies Printed
|1
|Detective Conan
|98
|680,000
|2
|Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story
|-
|400,000
|3
|Do not say mystery
|8
|325,000
|4
|Mix
|17
|310,000
|5
|Kūbo Ibuki Great Game
|1
|300,000
|5
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|4
|300,000
|7
|Kūbo Ibuki
|13
|270,000
|8
|Blue Giant Explorer
|1
|200,000
|8
|Major 2nd
|19
|200,000
|10
|Blue Giant Supreme
|11
|175,000
|11
|Aoashi
|23
|166,000
|12
|Utagawa Hyakkei
|1
|165,000
|13
|Teasing Master Takagi-san
|14
|160,000
|14
|The Apothecary Diaries
|10
|155,000
|15
|100 Nichi Go ni Shinu Wani
|-
|150,000
Shueisha
|Rank
|Title
|Volume Number
|Copies Printed
|1
|One Piece
|98
|3.2 million
|1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
|23
|3.2 million
|3
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|15
|1.5 million
|4
|Kingdom
|60
|1 million
|4
|SPY x FAMILY
|6
|1 million
|6
|The Promised Neverland
|20
|700,000
|6
|Haikyu!!
|45
|700,000
|8
|My Hero Academia
|29
|680,000
|9
|One-Punch Man
|23
|640,000
|10
|Chainsaw Man
|11
|500,000
|10
|REAL
|15
|500,000
|12
|Kaiju No. 8
|2
|480,000
|13
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War
|21
|370,000
|14
|Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc
|4
|350,000
|14
|World Trigger
|23
|350,000
Source: Tsukuru May issue