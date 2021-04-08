News
Manga With Biggest 1st Printings from Kodansha, Shogakukan, Shueisha: 2020-2021

posted on by Alex Mateo
Attack on Titan, Detective Conan, One Piece top respective publisher's lists

The May issue of The Tsukuru Shuppan's Tsukuru magazine published a chart on Wednesday listing the top 15 manga volumes for three major publishers — Kodansha, Shogakukan, and Shueisha — in the last 12 months based on first printings. The chart reflects the first print runs from volumes released between April 2020 through March 2021.

Kodansha

Rank Title Volume Number Copies Printed
1 Attack on Titan 31 1.25 million
2 The Quintessential Quintuplets 14 540,000
3 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 17 520,000
4 Cells at Work! 6 425,000
5 The Seven Deadly Sins. 41 390,000
6 Space Brothers 38 303,000
7 Saint Young Men 8 253,000
8 Ace of Diamond 21 238,000
9 What Did You Eat Yesterday? 17 235,000
9 The Heroic Legend of Arslan 13 235,000
11 Grand Blue Dreaming 16 205,000
12 Chihayafuru 44 203,000
13 Tokyo Revengers 21 195,000
14 Fire Force 27 192,000
15 A Couple of Cuckoos 5 190,000

Shogakukan

Rank Title Volume Number Copies Printed
1 Detective Conan 98 680,000
2 Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story - 400,000
3 Do not say mystery 8 325,000
4 Mix 17 310,000
5 Kūbo Ibuki Great Game 1 300,000
5 Frieren: Beyond Journey's End 4 300,000
7 Kūbo Ibuki 13 270,000
8 Blue Giant Explorer 1 200,000
8 Major 2nd 19 200,000
10 Blue Giant Supreme 11 175,000
11 Aoashi 23 166,000
12 Utagawa Hyakkei 1 165,000
13 Teasing Master Takagi-san 14 160,000
14 The Apothecary Diaries 10 155,000
15 100 Nichi Go ni Shinu Wani - 150,000

Shueisha

Rank Title Volume Number Copies Printed
1 One Piece 98 3.2 million
1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 23 3.2 million
3 Jujutsu Kaisen 15 1.5 million
4 Kingdom 60 1 million
4 SPY x FAMILY 6 1 million
6 The Promised Neverland 20 700,000
6 Haikyu!! 45 700,000
8 My Hero Academia 29 680,000
9 One-Punch Man 23 640,000
10 Chainsaw Man 11 500,000
10 REAL 15 500,000
12 Kaiju No. 8 2 480,000
13 Kaguya-sama: Love is War 21 370,000
14 Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc 4 350,000
14 World Trigger 23 350,000

Source: Tsukuru May issue

