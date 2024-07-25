Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Animation Reveals New Trailer, Visual, October 17 Debut (Updated)

6-episode series also gets Fortnite collaboration

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed a new trailer, key visual, and October 17 debut on Thursday at Comic-Con in San Diego for the new animation project Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance .

Image via Gundam.info © SOTSU・SUNRISE

The panel also revealed a collaboration between Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance and the Fortnite game. The company explained that since Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is made in Unreal Engine 5, it is easy to bring the assets into Fortnite . The collaboration is still early in development. It will be based on the rules of Team Deathmatch, and players can pilot Mobile Suits and use weapons like beam rifles.

The six-episode 30-minute Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will stream exclusively worldwide on Netflix . The story focuses on the European front during the One Year War made famous by the first Gundam anime.

The story centers on Iria Sorari, and the mecha include the Zeon mobile suit Zaku II and the Federation mobile suit Gundam.

Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura is the main character designer, and Kimitoshi Yamane ( Cowboy Bebop , Escaflowne , multiple Gundam projects) is the mechanical design supervisor. Wilbert Roget II (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: WWII, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris games) is composing the music.

Australian actress Celia Massingham ( DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ladies in Black ) voices the lead character and performs the motion-capture for animation.

