Assorted Entanglements' Mikanuji Launches New Manga

Tsukuru Niwa manga follows dorm-like complex's eccentric but devoted residents

Kadokawa launched Tsukuru Niwa (A Garden for Creating), a new manga series by creator Mikanuji , on its Comic Newtype website on Tuesday.

Image via Kadokawa ©Mikanuji, Kadokawa

The manga's story begins when twin sisters Hime and Yume's grandmother gets injured, and they now have to be the caretakers of a share house (a home where residents share some facilities such as the kitchen). The share house's residents are eccentric and not really easy to deal with, but are all dedicated to what they love doing. (The first chapter's color splash page, shown above, features Tokyo Big Sight , the current home of Comic Market and similar dōjinshi conventions.)

Mikanuji launched the Assorted Entanglements ( Fuzoroi no Renri ) yuri anthology manga on pixiv in 2017. The manga started serializing on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga in 2020. The manga ended in its 10th compiled book volume that shipped on June 10. Yen Press publishes the manga in English.

Mikanuji 's Senpai, Oishii Desu ka? ( Senpai, does it taste good? ) manga ended in August 2023. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's web manga site Young Ace Up in September 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in December 2023.

Yen Press also published Mikanuji 's I Don't Need a Happy Ending ( Happy End wa Iranai ) yuri anthology manga in English. Mikanuji wrote a short manga titled "The Women at a Certain Company" in the Whenever Our Eyes Meet... yuri manga anthology, which Yen Press has also published.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.