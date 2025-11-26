Interest
Meet the Top 20 Contenders in Gundam's 1st-Ever Global Ranking Poll
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The official Gundam website announced the interim top 20 results in its first-ever Global Gundam Ranking Poll on Wednesday. The website emphasized that it is listing these 20 contenders in no particular order, and thus the first mobile suits on the list are not necessarily earning more votes than the later ones.
The top 20 Gundams so far are:
G-Self (Gundam: Reconguista in G)
Z Gundam (Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam)
Turn A Gundam (Turn A Gundam)
Strike Freedom Gundam (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny)
Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)
Gundam (first Mobile Suit Gundam)
Gundam Calibarn (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury)
Strike Rouge (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny)
Mighty Strike Freedom Gundam (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM)
Full Armor Unicorn Gundam (Mobile Suit Gundam UC)
Wing Gundam Zero (Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz)
Destiny Gundam (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny)
God Gundam (Mobile Fighter G Gundam)
Red Gundam (Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX)
Gundam Aerial (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury)
Freedom Gundam (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed)
Gundam F91 (Mobile Suit Gundam F91)
ν Gundam (Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack)
Gundam Mk-II (A.E.U.G. version) (Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam)
Destiny Gundam Spec II (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM)
The Gundam website also released the first round of “Recommended Gundam” comments from 13 voice actor alumni for the Global Gundam Ranking Poll. The voice actors are:
Tōru Furuya (Amuro Rey, Mobile Suit Gundam)
Nobuo Tobita (Kamille Bidan, Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam)
Megumi Hayashibara (Chirstina Mackenzie, Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket)
Daisuke Sakaguchi (Üso Ewin, Mobile Suit Victory Gundam)
Hikaru Midorikawa (Heero Yuy, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing)
Kenichi Suzumura (Shinn Asuka, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny)
Kōki Uchiyama (Banagher Links, Mobile Suit Gundam UC)
Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Flit Asuno, Mobile Suit Gundam AGE)
Takuya Eguchi (Asemu Asuno, Mobile Suit Gundam AGE)
Kazutomi Yamamoto (Kio Asuno, Mobile Suit Gundam AGE)
Mark Ishii (Bellri Zenam, Gundam: Reconguista in G)
Kengo Kawanishi (Mikazuki Augus, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)
Tomoyo Kurosawa (Amate Yuzuriha, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX)
The Global Gundam Ranking Poll opened on October 10 and will continue until December 25 at 11:59 p.m. Japan Time (9:59 a.m. EST). The results will be announced in Spring 2026. The poll includes 233 Gundam units across 34 different Gundam TV series, OVA projects, and films. The Global Gundam Poll is available in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong), Traditional Chinese (Taiwan), Thai, French, Italian, Spanish, and Korean, and it will offer Simplified Chinese later.