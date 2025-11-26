Meet the Top 20 Contenders in Gundam's 1st-Ever Global Ranking Poll

The official Gundam website announced the interim top 20 results in its first-ever Global Gundam Ranking Poll on Wednesday. The website emphasized that it is listing these 20 contenders in no particular order, and thus the first mobile suits on the list are not necessarily earning more votes than the later ones.

Image via gundam-official.com ©創通・サンライズ ©創通・サンライズ・MBS

The top 20 Gundams so far are:

The Gundam website also released the first round of “Recommended Gundam ” comments from 13 voice actor alumni for the Global Gundam Ranking Poll. The voice actors are:

The Global Gundam Ranking Poll opened on October 10 and will continue until December 25 at 11:59 p.m. Japan Time (9:59 a.m. EST). The results will be announced in Spring 2026. The poll includes 233 Gundam units across 34 different Gundam TV series, OVA projects, and films. The Global Gundam Poll is available in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong), Traditional Chinese (Taiwan), Thai, French, Italian, Spanish, and Korean, and it will offer Simplified Chinese later.