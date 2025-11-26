Precure Franchise Announces Star Detective Precure! Anime

The Japan Patent Office reported a November 18 filing for a trademark on a " Meitantei Precure! " (" Star Detective Precure! ") logo for various goods by Toei Animation this week. Toei Animation then confirmed the Star Detective Precure! title for the 23rd main anime entry in the Precure franchise on Thursday.

Image via Trademark bot's X/Twitter © Toei Animation

The second season for Petitcure ~Precure Fairies~ , the Precure franchise's short anime spinoff centering around the little familiar mascots of the franchise's magical girls, premiered on October 9.

Eiga Kimi to Idol Precure♪ ( You and Idol Precure♪ the Movie) opened in theaters on September 12.

The You and Idol Precure♪ television anime premiered on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated channels throughout Japan on February 2 at 8:30 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.