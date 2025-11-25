Twin Engine to Release 5 Manga Series & 5 1-Shots on December 3

Anime production company Twin Engine announced on Wednesday that it will start digitally releasing five new manga series and five one-shot manga titles on December 3. The releases will precede Twin Engine 's full-scale launch of its new manga business, scheduled for next summer. Twin Engine will release the following manga series next week:

Image courtesy of Twin Engine

Bessekai Girl

Title:(Another World Girl)Creator:Audience: ShōnenSummary: An heartwarming action comedy manga that imagine what if a spy, a magical girl, and a psychic live in the same world. ( preview

Image courtesy of Twin Engine

CAST

Creator: KageAudience: ShōnenSummary: A fantasy adventure about finding "the girl" in a world full of monsters ( preview

Image courtesy of Twin Engine

Saitsuyo☆Akuyaku Reijō ~Saikyō Jūdō-ka no Kan, Akuyaku Reijō to Naru

(The Strongest Villainess: The Strongest Judoist Becomes a Villainess)Creator: KogedonboAudience:Summary: Japan's top judo competitor wins a victory and gets summoned into an otome game as a villainess, all in the same day. ( preview

Image courtesy of Twin Engine

Sentō Android, Heiwa na Machi ni Gotensō Sareru

(A Combat Android Gets Mistakenly Transported to a Peaceful Town)Creator:Audience:Summary: An ultra-high-end combat android is mistakenly transported to modern-day Japan, where there is no war and no mission for him. ( preview

Image courtesy of Twin Engine

Dakara Nikuman o Uru

(That's Why We Sell Meat Buns)Creator: YutaAudience:Summary: A girl is kicked out of her house and somehow ends up selling meat buns in town where humans and beastfolks live. ( preview

Twin Engine will also launch the following one-shot manga:

Tsuki to Ōkami (The Moon and the Wolf) by Aki (preview)

(The Moon and the Wolf) by Aki (preview) Sonna Aitsura ga Kuwadateru no wa Jinrui Kyani-ka Keikaku (What They're Proposing Is a Plan to Turn Humanity Into Crabs) by Kanikamayonezuko (preview)

(What They're Proposing Is a Plan to Turn Humanity Into Crabs) by Kanikamayonezuko (preview) Nina-chan wa Ukitakunai (Nina-chan Doesn't Want to Levitate) by Ao Kutani (preview)

(Nina-chan Doesn't Want to Levitate) by Ao Kutani (preview) SNAKE&SPICE by Ren Tsumori (preview)

by Ren Tsumori (preview) Maki-chan no Kagebōshi (Maki-chan's Silhouette) by Takashi Nanokawa (preview)

Twin Engine opened its preview pages for these titles on its manga website, although all preview pages are currently in Japanese. The company will also distribute the titles to other e-book stores including Apple Books, Kindle, Google Play Store, BookLive , and Comic Cmoa.

Twin Engine announced in 2024 its newcomer manga audition contest, in conjunction with a new manga label and web manga magazine that the company launched in spring. The contest's winners were announced on March 21. The contest only announced silver and bronze prize winners. No gold prize winner, which includes cash prize and serialization rights, was announced.

Twin Engine and Straight Edge announced in September 2024 the "Anime de Sekai e! Shōsetsu Taishō" (literally: Anime to the World! Novel Prize, titled "Aniseka Novel Award" for short) literary award. The winner of the contest is guaranteed a novel and an anime adaptation of their work. The companies announced the staff for the anime of the winning story by author Puri on September 17.

Source: Press release