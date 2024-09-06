Twin Engine, Straight Edge Host Literary Contest With Winner Guaranteed Anime Adaptation

16 anime studios to participate as judges

Twin Engine and Straight Edge announced on Friday that they will be hosting an "Anime de Sekai e! Shōsetsu Taishō" (literally: Anime to the World! Novel Prize, titled "Aniseka Novel Award" for short) literary award. The winner of the contest will be guaranteed a novel and an anime adaptation of their work. Twin Engine and Straight Edge will also consider making the winner's work into a manga and video game. Lastly, the winner will also receive up to 1 million yen (about US$7,010) in prize money.

Image courtesy of Twin Engine

Hemachi drew the illustration for the above visual.

A total of 16 animation studios will participate as judges of the award, including: ZEXCS , Wit Studio , Studio Colorido , team Yamahitsuji , Studio NuT , Geno Studio , studio daisy , Peakys , Studio Kafka , BUG FILMS , Scooter Films , OUTLINE , Team OneOne , Nagomi, Crew-Cell , and EOTA .

Submissions to the contest opened on Friday. Submissions will be accepted until December 5. The first round selections will be announced in early February 2025, the second round selections in late March 2025, and the winner in May 2025.

Those who are interested must submit their work for the award through the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website and must include the keyword "アニセカ小説大賞1." The contest has no restrictions on the genre of the submission, and both professionals and amateurs can apply. Submissions must be written in Japanese and must have at least 30,000 characters (works can be complete or incomplete).

Source: Press release