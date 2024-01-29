Twin Engine Establishes Nagomi Studio With Producer Fumio Kaneko

Anime planning and production company Twin Engine (production for Vinland Saga , Dororo , Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku ) announced on Monday that it has established a new studio named Nagomi, with longtime anime industry producer Fumio Kaneko ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear , Super Cub , Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 2 ) heading the company as representative director. Animators Satoru Fujimoto and Tōru Imanishi are board members.

The studio will be part of Twin Engine 's EOTA studio team, and will collaborate on productions with other Twin Engine EOTA studios, but will aim to produce original IP and go into licensing in the future.

Twin Engine provided the below updated diagram of its EOTA studio team.

Twin Engine established the EOTA studio team in April 2020. EOTA allows the studios to pool resources and work together to produce video content for worldwide distribution, create short content for social media and other platforms, and form a group that can continue to produce works under flexible circumstances. The new studio team allows the studios to cooperate and utilize each other's strengths and expertise. Twin Engine established two new anime studios in October 2021: BUG FILMS and Scooter Films . The studios are part of the EOTA team.

Representative director Kōji Yamamoto founded Twin Engine in 2014.

