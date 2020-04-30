News
Twin Engine Establishes EOTA Studio Team
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Anime planning and production company Twin Engine (production for Vinland Saga, Dororo, Pet) announced during a livestream presentation on Thursday that it has established the EOTA (Engine of the Animation) studio team. The team includes producers and creators from Studio Colorido, Geno Studio, Lay-duce, Peakys, daisy, Filmony, and team Yamahitsuji.
Twin Engine representative director Kōji Yamamoto explained during the livestream that the anime industry is undergoing a "weeding out" of anime production companies. EOTA will allow the studios to pool resources and work together to produce video content for worldwide distribution, create short content for social media and other platforms, and form a group that can continue to produce works under flexible circumstances.
The new studio team will allow the seven studios to cooperate and utilize each other's strengths and expertise. Studio Coloride, established with young creators in 2011, is known for its Penguin Highway film and A Whisker Away film, which will debut on Netflix on June 18. Geno Studio (Golden Kamuy, Pet) and Lay-duce (O Maidens in Your Savage Season, Magi: Adventure of Sinbad) are known for their established experience in 2D anime. Peakys specializes in CG production, while daisy is Twin Engine's digital animation division. Yōjirō Arai, director of Studio Colorido's Typhoon Noruda, established Filmony. Tatsurō Kawano leads team Yamahitsuji, which is producing with Studio Colorido the Burn The Witch theatrical anime set for release this fall.
Sources: Twin Engine Conference 2020 livestream, MoCa News, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)