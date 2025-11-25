Angel's Egg Anime's 4K Remaster Earns US$676,000 in 2 Days at #4 in U.S.

Remaster also earned US$240,000 in Japan

The 4K remaster of Mamoru Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano 's 1985 original video anime Angel's Egg ( Tenshi no Tamago ) earned US$676,099 (about 100 million yen) during its two-day run in North America on November 19 (US$394,070) and 20 (US$282,029), and it ranked #4 at the box office on both days.

The remaster also sold 15,000 tickets for 37 million yen (about US$240,000) in its first 10 days at the box office in Japan. The remaster debuted exclusively at the Dolby Cinema on November 14 before expanding to a wide release on November 21.

The 78th Cannes International Film Festival's Cinéma de la Plage screened the world premiere of the 4K remaster on May 20. The film also screened at Fantastic Fest, which took place in Austin, Texas from September 18-25. The film had its New York premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival (NYFF) in the "Revivals" category, with four screenings on September 27 and 30, as well as October 4 and 6. Beyond Fest at American Cinematheque in Los Angeles screened the film's U.S. West Coast premiere on October 5. Spain's Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival screened the 4K remaster during its October 9-19 run. The Manchester Animation Festival in the United Kingdom screened the 4K remaster on November 9-13. GKIDS screened the 4K remaster in North America beginning on November 19.

The 38th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) screened the film during its October 27-November 5 run.

Tokuma Shoten announced the remaster in May 2024. France-based Gebeka International acquired the worldwide sales rights to the 4K remaster in May 2024. GKIDS will also release the film on home video.

The remaster is based on a new scan of a 35mm film negative of the anime.

The Angel's Egg original video anime ( OVA ) debuted in Japan in 1985. Oshii directed the OVA at Studio DEEN . Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano conceived the story, and Oshii wrote the screenplay and directed. Amano also handled the art direction. Hiroshi Hasegawa , Masao Kobayashi , Mitsunori Miura , and Yutaka Wada produced the film. Yoshihiro Kanno composed the music.

HBO Max is adding Angel's Egg in a new partnership with GKIDS .

The Japan Society hosted a screening of the film at its museum in New York City in September 2023. Prior to that 2023 screening by The Japan Society, the anime had not received a release in the West in its original form. Carl Colpaert 's live-action/animated 1987 film In the Aftermath spliced footage from the film.

Sources: Email correspondence, Box Office Mojo