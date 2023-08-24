Yoshitaka Amano Attends Screening of Angel's Egg Anime in New York City on September 10

Image via Yoshitaka Amano's official website © 2023 Yoshitaka Amano

The Japan Society announced on Thursday that it will host illustratorseries,) at a screening of Amano's and's 1985 anime) at LOMEX Gallery in New York City on September 10 at 6:00 p.m. EDT. The gallery will also present a gallery show of Amano's work titled "– Birth of the Myth" on September 9.

Amano is most well known for his contributions to Vampire Hunter D and the Final Fantasy series, as well as his collaboration with English graphic novelist Neil Gaiman on Sandman: The Dream Hunters. He has been in the anime industry since he was 15, when he joined the veteran studio Tatsunoko Production , and has contributed to many anime and video game projects.

Gibiate Project, a global IP development group that includes Amano (Final Fantasy games), developed the Gibiate series. The group announced the anime at Anime Expo 2019. The anime premiered in July 2020. Amano also recently drew the character designs for the Exception Netflix anime, which debuted in October 2022.

The Angel's Egg original video anime ( OVA ) launched in Japan in 1985. Oshii directed the OVA at Studio DEEN . Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano wrote the story, and Oshii wrote the screenplay. Hiroshi Hasegawa , Masao Kobayashi , Mitsunori Miura , and Yutaka Wada produced the film. Yoshihiro Kanno composed the music.

The Japan Society describes the story:

Taking place in a seemingly quiescent time, two nameless strangers—a girl bearing a mystical egg and a man with a cruciate cane—journey across a primordial realm of decadent ruins, primitive fish and fossilized relics. An allegorical fantasy enriched by symbolism and biblical allusion, Oshii's beautifully melancholic OVA ruminates on the tragic underpinnings of existence in a world untouched by God.

The Angel's Egg anime has never gotten a release in the West in its original form. Carl Colpaert's live-action/animated 1987 film In the Aftermath spliced footage from the film.

