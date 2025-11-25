Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers Anime's New Video Shows Troopers in Battle

Sequel series premieres next January

The official YouTube channel for Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers , the new sequel anime of the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers series, began streaming the third short "special first look" video for the anime on Tuesday. The video teases all five main characters in combat.

The anime will premiere in January 2026.

The anime stars Hiiro Ishibashi as Gai, Junya Enoki as Kaito Uesugi/Sōkyū no Kaito, Ayumu Murase as Musashi Hōjō/Suiren no Musashi, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Yamato Hōjō/Kōya no Yamato, and Kentarō Kumagai as Shion Ishida/Senkō no Shion.

Yōichi Fujita ( Gintama , Mr. Osomatsu ) is directing the new anime at Sunrise . Shōgo Mutō ( Crows Zero ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hajime Yatate , the collective penname for the creative staff at Sunrise , is credited with the original story. The character designers include Yūhei Murota ( Love Live! ) for main characters, Tsukasa Kotoboki ( MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN MSD Cucuruz Doan's Island ) for villains, Hideo Okamoto ( Yoroiden Samurai Troopers ) for the original Yoroi Gear designs, and Takuya Suzuki ( Brave King GaoGaiGar Final Grand Glorious Gathering ) for the Yoroi Gear designs in animation. Shūji Katayama (Overlord) is composing the music.

The new anime takes place in present-day Shinjuku and tells the story of five boys who don Yoroi Gear samurai armor to fight the demon emperor Arago.

Sunrise created the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers ( Legendary Armor Samurai Troopers ) action television anime in 1988-1989, and Cartoon Network ran it as Ronin Warriors in the United States. Bandai Entertainment previously released the series on DVD, and Discotek Media released the full series on DVD with English subtitles in 2015. Discotek also released the Samurai Troopers OVA series with both English and Japanese audio. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.