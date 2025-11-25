Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Light Novels to End in Volume 17

Final volume ships on January 7

Image via Amazon ©Nekoko, NAJI yanagida, Square Enix

Amazon and other retailers are listing the 17th volume of storywriter Nekoko and illustrator NAJI yanagida 's Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling ( Tensei Shitara Dragon no Tamago Datta: Saikyō Igai Mezasanee ) light novel series as its final volume. Square Enix will ship the final volume on January 7.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the light novel series and RIO 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

In a world full of dangerous monsters, our unnamed protagonist finds himself reborn at the very bottom of the food chain as an immobile, powerless egg. Even just hatching will require leveling up by fighting monsters–the same monsters who'd love to eat him as a snack. But with the help of the mysterious voice in his head, he's determined to grow into the most powerful creature in the world!

Nekoko began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2015, and the last update was in June 2025. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the story in print with art by NAJI yanagida in December 2015, and published 12 volumes. Square Enix took over publishing of the novel series, and has published volumes 13-16.

RIO launched the manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in May 2017. Earth Star Entertainment will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on January 9.

The light novel series is receiving a television anime adaptation that will premiere in January. HIDIVE will stream the anime.

Source: Amazon