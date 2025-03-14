Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Light Novels Get TV Anime

Square Enix announced on Friday that storywriter Nekoko and illustrator Naji Yanagida 's Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling ( Tensei Shitara Dragon no Tamago Datta: Saikyō Igai Mezasanee ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation.

The anime will star (character name romanizations not confirmed):

Shunichi Toki as Ilusia

as Ilusia Ami Koshimizu as Divine Voice

as Divine Voice Miku Itō as Myria

The anime will have an event at AnimeJapan 2025 on March 22 at 10:50 a.m. JST at the Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures booth.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the light novel series and RIO 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

In a world full of dangerous monsters, our unnamed protagonist finds himself reborn at the very bottom of the food chain as an immobile, powerless egg. Even just hatching will require leveling up by fighting monsters–the same monsters who'd love to eat him as a snack. But with the help of the mysterious voice in his head, he's determined to grow into the most powerful creature in the world!

Nekoko began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2015, and the last update was in November 2023. Taibundo Publishing began publishing the story in print with art by Naji Yanagida in December 2015. RIO launched the manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in May 2017.