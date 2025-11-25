Zettai Karen Children, Yashahime's Takashi Shiina Launches New Manga

Kurogane no Mabito manga about superpowered youths facing otherworldly invaders launches on December 25

The January 2026 issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine revealed on Tuesday that Takashi Shiina will launch a new manga titled Kurogane no Mabito (Iron Denizens) in the magazine's next issue on December 25. The manga will have a color opening page, and will feature on the issue's front cover.

The magazine teases the heroic saga about boys and girls with supernatural powers facing down the supernatural itself. The story is set three years after the conclusion of a world war against invading creatures from another world.

Shiina launched the manga adaptation of the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ( Hanyō no Yashahime ) anime spinoff of Rumiko Takahashi 's Inuyasha series in Shōnen Sunday S in September 2021, and ended it on June 25 earlier this year. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume on August 18. Viz Media is releasing the manga in print, and also released new chapters digitally simultaneously as they premiered in Japan in its Viz Manga app.

Shiina ended the Zettai Karen Children manga in July 2021 after a 16-year run. The sci-fi comedy series began in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2005. The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series in 2008, as well as a 2010 original video anime adaptation. Sentai Filmworks released the series in North America in 2012 under the name Psychic Squad . A spin-off anime focusing on the series antagonist Kyōsuke Hyōbu titled The Unlimited - Hyōbu Kyōsuke aired in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in 2015.