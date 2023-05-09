Viz Media Simultaneously Releases Shogakukan Manga Titles in New VIZ Manga App

Viz Media launched its new digital manga service Viz Manga on Tuesday. According to Viz , the new app's catalog now includes simultaneous English releases of ongoing manga from Shogakukan for "the first time," as well as classic manga titles. The service features over 10,000 chapters of both Shogakukan and Shueisha titles.

Image courtesy of VIZ Media

The simulpub catalog launches with 15 titles, with the three most recent chapters of each series available for free. Some of the titles included in the simulpub catalog are:

Viz Manga also added classic manga titles from legendary manga creators in its catalog such as:

Viz Manga is only available in the United States and Canada, and subscription costs US$1.99 per month. Viz continues to offer its separate Shonen Jump service.

Source: Press release