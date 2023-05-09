News
Viz Media Simultaneously Releases Shogakukan Manga Titles in New VIZ Manga App
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Viz Media launched its new digital manga service Viz Manga on Tuesday. According to Viz, the new app's catalog now includes simultaneous English releases of ongoing manga from Shogakukan for "the first time," as well as classic manga titles. The service features over 10,000 chapters of both Shogakukan and Shueisha titles.
The simulpub catalog launches with 15 titles, with the three most recent chapters of each series available for free. Some of the titles included in the simulpub catalog are:
- MAO by Rumiko Takahashi
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead by Haro Aso
- Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon by Takashi Shiina
- Komi Can't Communicate by Tomohito Oda
Viz Manga also added classic manga titles from legendary manga creators in its catalog such as:
- Rumiko Takahashi: Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2, Mermaid Saga, and others
- Junji Ito: GYO, Uzumaki, and others
- Yuu Watase: Fushigi Yûgi, Absolute Boyfriend, and others
- Inio Asano: Goodnight Punpun, What a wonderful world!, and others
- Taiyo Matsumoto: Sunny, Tekkon Kinkreet, Ping Pong, and others
- Gosho Aoyama: Case Closed
- Ai Yazawa: NANA
- Arina Tanemura: Full Moon, The Gentlemen's Alliance†, and others
Viz Manga is only available in the United States and Canada, and subscription costs US$1.99 per month. Viz continues to offer its separate Shonen Jump service.
Source: Press release