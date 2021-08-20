Yashahime Anime Gets Manga by Zettai Karen Children's Takashi Shiina

The official website for the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ( Han'yō no Yasha Hime ) anime spinoff of Rumiko Takahashi 's Inuyasha series announced on Friday that the anime is inspiring a manga adaptation by Zettai Karen Children manga creator Takashi Shiina . The manga will launch in the November issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine on September 25. Shiina drew the illustration below to celebrate the announcement, which brings together the sister protagonists of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and the protagonists of Shiina's own Zettai Karen Children .

Shiina only recently ended the Zettai Karen Children manga on July 14 after a 16-year run. The sci-fi comedy series began in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2005. The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series in 2008, as well as a 2010 original video anime adaptation. Sentai Filmworks released the series in North America in 2012 under the name Psychic Squad . A spin-off anime focusing on the series antagonist Kyōsuke Hyōbu titled The Unlimited - Hyōbu Kyōsuke aired in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in 2015.

The first season of the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon anime premiered in Japan in October 2020. Viz Media began streaming the anime with English subtitles on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Hulu on the same day in North and Latin American territories. Funimation is partnering with Viz Media to release the anime's English dub. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the anime on June 26.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act ( Hanyō no Yashahime: Ni no Shō ), the second season, will premiere on Yomiuri TV and NTV on October 2. Viz Media confirmed that the anime will stream on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Hulu .

Viz has the rights "to the digital streaming, EST, and home video" of the anime in North and Latin American territories. The company describes "the brand new anime from the Inuyasha universe":

The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Sota, and his family. Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa's shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.

Takahashi launched the original Inuyasha manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 1996, and ended it in 2008. Viz licensed and published all 56 volumes of the manga in North America.

The 167-episode Inuyasha anime series based on the manga ran from 2000-2004. A 26-episode sequel anime titled InuYasha: The Final Act then ran from 2009-2010. The series has inspired four movies and a 30-minute anime short. Viz began releasing the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2019.

Source: Yashahime anime's website