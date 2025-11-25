News
Live-Action One Piece Season 3 Casts Awdo Awdo, Daisy Head
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The staff for the third live-action season based on Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga announced on Tuesday that it has cast Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head (Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Shadow and Bone) as Miss Doublefinger.
Two of Baroque Works' deadliest agents now stand before us, Nakama. Season 3 welcomes Awdo Awdo and Daisy Head as the trusted weapons of Mr. 0, ready to bring overwhelming danger to our journey. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/dCLQjrra6D— ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 25, 2025
The third season has previously cast Cole Escola as Bon Clay, and Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace.
Ian Stokes and Joe Tracz are co-showrunners, writers and executive producers for the third season.One Piece: Into the Grand Line, the second live-action season, will premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2026.
The second season began production in July 2024, and has wrapped up production. Series creator Eiichiro Oda stated that the second season will cover the story up to the Drum Island arc. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.
The second season adds Joe Tracz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens. Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda serves as executive producer. Owens announced in March he was leaving the show after production on season 2 ended to work on his mental health.
The previously announced new cast for season 2 includes:
- Callum Kerr as Smoker
- Julia Rehwald as Tashigi
- Rigo Sanchez as Dragon
- Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday [highlight white text for spoiler](also known as Nefertari Vivi)
- Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 [highlight white text for spoiler](also known as Crocodile)
- Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday [highlight white text for spoiler](also known as Nico Robin)
- Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra
- Yonda Thomas as Igaram
- David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3
- Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek
- Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine
- Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5
- Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9
- Clive Russell as Crocus
- Werner Coetser as Dorry
- Brendan Murray as Brogy
- Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha
- Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk
- Rob Colletti as Wapol
- Ty Keogh as Dalton
- Mark Penwill as Chess
- Anton David Jeftha as K.M. (known as Kuromarimo in the manga/anime)
- James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu
Mikaela Hoover voices Chopper in the English version, and also provides the facial capture for the character.
The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. The series won awards for "Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program" and "Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Program" at The 3rd Annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards.
Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein (Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.
Sources: Live-action One Piece series' X/Twitter account, Deadline (Rosy Cordero)