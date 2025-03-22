Live-Action One Piece Series' Showrunner Matt Owens Exits Show

Owens leaves after production of 2nd season to work on his mental health

Showrunner of the live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga Matt Owens announced on his Instagram account on Saturday that he is leaving the show after finishing production on the second season to work on his mental health. He stated that he will "come back refreshed for the new adventures that await."

The second season began production last July, and Variety reports the series recently wrapped up production. Series creator Oda stated that the second season will cover the story up to the Drum Island arc. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

Entertainment news website Deadline previously reported an expected 2025 release date for the live-action series' upcoming second season, but it is speculating that the series will not stream until 2026. Netflix 's original announcement for a LEGO set for the series had stated that the second season would premiere later this year, but any mention of the release date has since been removed.

The second season adds Joe Tracz ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens . Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda serves as executive producer.

The previously announced new cast for season 2 includes:

The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. The series won awards for "Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program" and "Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Program" at The 3rd Annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.

The One Piece anime will start airing in Japan from Part 2 of the Egghead arc on April 6 on Sundays at 11:15 p.m. on Fuji TV and its affiliates.