Live-Action One Piece Series Gets LEGO Sets

The Lego Group , Netflix , and Tomorrow Studios are building up something big with last year's Netflix hit One Piece ! The companies announced on January 23 that the live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga is getting an offiical LEGO set. The official English channel for the franchise streamed a teaser video:

There are multiple LEGO sets planned, and they will feature the Straw Hat crew in Minifigure form. How they recreate Luffy's iconic stretchy rubber body is up in the skies. There will be sets from the East Blue arc, which the live-action series' first season largely covers. The companies did not specifically list what will be in the sets, but hopefully, they will include a large amount of LEGOs and not just " One Piece ." Pause for laughter.

More information about the collection, experiences, and when the LEGOs set sail will land on our shores in the future.

Netflix 's original announcement for the LEGO set had also stated that the second season would premiere later this year, but any mention of the release date has since been removed. Entertainment news website Deadline previously reported an expected 2025 release date for the live-action series' upcoming second season, but it is speculating that the series will not stream until 2026.

The season has begun production. Series creator Oda stated that the second season will cover the story up to the Drum Island arc. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

Source: Email correspondence