One Piece Anime Returns on April 6, Airs in Evening Timeslot

The staff for the One Piece anime announced on Sunday the anime is returning with new episodes on April 6, 2025. The anime will air on Sundays at 11:15 p.m. on Fuji TV and its affiliates when it returns.

In mid-October the franchise announced that the current Egghead arc of the anime would pause to "recharge," and then the arc will continue in April 2025. The anime is currently airing One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga , a 21-episode abridged version of the Fish-Man Island arc of the anime, with reshot scenes, retouched art, and other improvements.

The announcement at the time had said the anime would change its timeslot once it returned. To Be Hero X will air in what is currently One Piece 's timeslot, Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST, starting in April.

Subaru Kimura will be the new voice of Franky.

The Egghead arc in the anime debuted on January 7.