To Be Hero X Animated Series Reveals April 2025 Debut, Theme Songs, Artists

The Fuji TV Ani 2025 livestream on Monday revealed the April 2025 premiere of Aniplex and bilibili 's To Be Hero X animated project. The livestream also revealed the anime's opening video featuring the theme song "INERTIA" by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Rei. The livestream also revealed the ending theme song "KONTINUUM" by SennaRin .

The anime will premiere in April 2025 on Fuji TV , taking over the One Piece anime timeslot on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST.

Li Haolin is credited for the original work and as the director at BeDream , which is also presenting the project with bilibili and Aniplex . Hiroyuki Sawano is composing the show's main theme "Jeopardy." Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto , Hidefumi Kenmochi , DAIKI (AWSM.), Shuhei Mutsuki , Hideyuki Fukasawa , Misaki Umase , and Ryūichi Takada ( monaca ) are all credited for the music.

Emon Animation Company 's original 12-episode To Be Hero series ran in Japan from October to December 2016. The series starred Kenjirō Tsuda , Moa Tsukino , and Takeshi Maeda . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Each episode in the series was 11 minutes long. The sequel series To Be Heroine followed in May 2018. Li Haolin directed both of these previous series.