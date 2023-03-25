News
Aniplex, bilibili Launch 'To Be Hero X' Animated Project
posted on by Egan Loo
Director Li Haolin returns from previous 2 To Be Hero series
The Chinese streaming service bilibili and the Japanese production company Aniplex announced on Saturday that they are collaborating on the animated project To Be Hero X.
Li Haolin is directing the animation at BeDream, which is also presenting the project with bilibili and Aniplex.
Emon Animation Company's original 12-episode To Be Hero series ran in Japan from October to December 2016. The series starred Kenjiro Tsuda, Moa Tsukino, and Takeshi Maeda. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Each episode in the series was 11 minutes long. The sequel series To Be Heroine followed in May 2018. Li Haolin directed both of these previous series.
Source: Press release