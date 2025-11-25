Oricon: YOASOBI's 'Idol' is Fastest Song to Top 1 Billion Times Streamed

© Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha, "OSHI NO KO" Partners

Oricon reported on Wednesday that "Idol," YOASOBI 's opening theme song for the first season of the Oshi no Ko television anime, has been streamed 1,000,126,379 times in 137 weeks since its April 24, 2023 debut. Oricon records the song as being the fastest so far to exceed 1 billion times streamed by beating the previous record-holder, YOASOBI 's own 2019 hit "Yoru ni Kakeru/Racing Into the Night."

According to Oricon, YOASOBI is the only artist to achieve the record of fastest song to exceed 1 billion streams with two different songs. "Idol" added 1,703,028 streams during the November 17-23 week.

Oricon added that YOASOBI 's "Kaibutsu/Monster" song, which served as the opening theme song for the second season of the BEASTARS anime, has been streamed more than 700 million times, and is the fourth YOASOBI song to have been streamed more than 700 million times.

"Idol" recently won the Best Anime Song and Best Music Video award at the Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association's (CEIPA) inaugural Music Awards Japan event in May earlier this year.

Sources: Oricon, AnimeAnime.jp