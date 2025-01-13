Music Awards Japan Reveals Award Categories, Date, Venue for Inaugural Event

Image courtesy of CEIPA © CEIPA

The Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association (CEIPA) announced on Thursday that it will host the inaugural Music Awards Japan on May 21 and May 22 at the ROHM Theater in Kyoto. The major award categories will be Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, New Artist Of The Year, Top Global Hit From Japan, and Best Song Asia.

The event is intended to honor the best musicians in Japan as well as international artists from all over Asia, and will have over 60 total award categories, including honors for "Vocaloid culture," anime, game soundtracks, and "idol culture."

An automated system will select entries based on an "objective metric tied to data" from Billboard Japan, Oricon, GfK/NIQ Japan, Luminate, and other sources, from which domestic voting members will select five nominees for each category. More than 5,000 music industry professionals from Japan and abroad will vote for the winners.

The CEIPA is a collaboration amongst five music industry bodies from Japan.

The ceremony will broadcast on television in Japan and will stream globally on YouTube .

Source: Press release