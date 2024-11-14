Twin Engine Hosts Manga Contest; Launches New Manga Label, Web Manga Magazine in Spring 2025

Manga contest winner gets 300,000 yen cash prize, guaranteed serialization

Twin Engine announced that it will be hosting the " Twin Engine Shinjin Manga Audition" ( Twin Engine Newcomer Manga Audition), and has started accepting entry submissions on Friday. The contest is in conjunction with a new manga label and web manga magazine that Twin Engine will launch in spring next year. The Gold prize winner will get 300,000 yen (about US$1,926) in cash prize, and serialization rights. Silver prize winner will get 50,000 yen (about US$321) in cash prize, and a one-shot manga publication rights. Bronze prize winner will get 10,000 yen (about US$64) worth of Amazon gift certificates and support from an editor-in-charge.

Image courtesy of Twin Engine

Submission of entries is until January 31 at 11:59 p.m. JST. Winners will be announced by late February. The contest has no restrictions on the genre of the submission, and both professionals and amateurs can apply. Detailed entry submission requirements can be found on the contest's website (Japanese only).

Twin Engine and Straight Edge announced on September 6 the "Anime de Sekai e! Shōsetsu Taishō" (literally: Anime to the World! Novel Prize, titled "Aniseka Novel Award" for short) literary award. The winner of the contest will be guaranteed a novel and an anime adaptation of their work. Submissions to the contest is open until December 5. The first round selections will be announced in early February 2025, the second round selections in late March 2025, and the winner in May 2025. A total of 16 animation studios will participate as judges of the award.

Source: Press release