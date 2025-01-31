Crunchyroll Streams You and Idol Precure Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream You and Idol Precure♪ ( Kimi to Idol Precure♪ ), the 22nd main anime entry in the Precure franchise , for the winter 2025 season. The anime will begin streaming on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST in North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

Thetelevision anime will premiere onTV,, and 22 other affiliated channels throughout Japan on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. EST). It will also run on, as well as on theservice and various streaming services.

The story begins in Hanamichi Town with Uta Sakura, a second-year middle school student who loves to sing. One day while walking her dog Kyū-chan, she discovers a giant peach-like object floating down the river and encounters Purirun, a cute fairy who came looking for the legendary savior Idol Precure. Purirun's home Kira-Kira Land is threatened by the Chokkiri gang's boss Darkiine. Just then, the "sparkle" of Hanamichi Town's residents is stolen by the Chokkiri gang. Uta proclaims, "I want to sparkle! With my song!" and transforms into Cure Idol.

The main cast members are:

Chiaki Kon ( Eiga HappinessCharge PreCure! Ningyō no Kuni no Ballerina , Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal ) serves as the series director, and Yoichi Kato ( Wonderful Precure! The Movie! , Aikatsu! ) is overseeing the series scripts. Miho Sugimoto is designing the characters. Rie Iida is designing the art, and Tong Nian Chen is directing the art. Kumiko Yanagisawa is the color key artist. Erika Fukasawa ( Wonderful Precure! , Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure ) and Misaki Umase ( Kaina of the Great Snow Sea , To Be Hero X ) are composing the music.

Chihaya Yoshitake and Ami Ishii return from Wonderful Precure! to perform the opening theme song "Kimi to Idol Precure♪ Light Up!" with Akane Kumada in her franchise debut. Cure Idol, Cure Wink, and Cure Kyun-Kyun (as voiced by their cast members) perform the ending theme song "Trio Dreams."

The anime's first event, "Ohirome Debut Live" will happen on Saturday at the Yokohama Landmark Tower in Kanagawa Prefecture, before touring Aichi's Aeon Mall Nagoya Chaya on February 16 and Osaka's Grand Front Osaka on March 15.

The anime's film adaptation, tentatively titled Eiga Kimi to Idol Precure♪ (You and Idol Precure♪ the Movie), is slated for this fall.

Wonderful Precure! , the 21st Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, premiered in February 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS , the direct sequel to the Witchy Pretty Cure! anime, premiered in the " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliate channels on January 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.